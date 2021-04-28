jail bars

Seven people who had been convicted in Italy for terrorist acts as members of the Red Brigades, a former Italian far-left guerilla group, have been arrested in France.

Investigators were still searching for three further suspects, the Elysee Palace said in Paris on Wednesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office didn’t provide further details on the arrests or the identity of the detained, however.

In total, there were requests from the Italian government for 200 people in France, Paris said.

The dec,ision to forward the names of the 10 individuals to the prosecutor’s office was preceded by intensive cooperation between France and Italy, the presidential palace said.

