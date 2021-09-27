Seven MMDCEs retained position in Western Region and five in Western North

Out of the fourteen Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Western Region, seven have been retained for a second term in office.

They are, Mr Abdul- Mumin Issah, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Mr Kojo Acquah Effia- Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly, Mr Benjamin Kessie, Tarkwa- Nsueam, Dr Isaac Dasmani, Prestea Huni-Valley, Mr Patrick Hickson Amponteng, Amenfi Central, Mr Ignatius Asaah Mensah Mpohor and Mr Kwesi Bonzo Ellembelle District.

Of the fourteen nominees for the Region include, two females, Madam Louisa Iris Arde for the Jomoro Municipal Assembly and Madam Doris Elizabeth Amoah, Nzema East Municipality both new entrants.

The other new entrants for the Region are, Mr John Agyare, Ahanta West Municipal, Mr Frederick Korankye, Amenfi East, Mr Lord Tandoh, Amenfi West, Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, Shama District and Mr Emmanuel Boakye, Wassa East District.

Meanwhile, the confirmation of the nominees would begin in the Region on Wednesday September 29,2021 with the first call at the Effia-Kwesimintsim followed by Ellembelle District on September 30,2021 while Mpohor District would confirm its nominee on October 1 2021.

In the Western North Region out of the nine assemblies, Mr Samuel Adu Gyamfi of Aowin Municipality, Mr Alfred Amoah of Bibiani, Mr Ignatius Akwasi Amankwa of Bodi, Mr Louis Owusu-Agyapong of Sefwi- Wiawso and Mr Yawson Amoah of Akontombra retained their positions.

With Mr Godfred Kwabena Agyei, a new entrant going for the Juaboso district, Mr Bernard Gyebi Blay for Bia West, Mr Nicholas Kupog Yayin for Bia East and Mr Philip Kwabena Boahen taking the Suman District.

Meanwhile, Mr Yawson Amoah was confirmed on September 27,2021 as the District Chief Executive for Sefwi-Akontombra.