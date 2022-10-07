Seven persons remanded over human trafficking

An Accra Circuit Court has remanded seven persons who allegedly trafficked two persons to Ghana under the pretext of securing them jobs.

They are Vincent Osas, Anthony Kennedy, Godson Iyan Inye, Junior Ayala Ariyo, Desmond Johnson, Andrew Gabriel and Ebedebi Ayaye Friday.

They have all pleaded not guilty to human trafficking, assault and participating in organised crime.

They will make their next appearance on October 17, 2022.

Meanwhile, Williams Ogbemudia Idemudia, alias Chairman, their accomplice and alleged leader of the group is on the run.

Mr Theophilus Donkor, their counsel in pleading for bail, said their nationality should not impede they being granted bail, adding that they had fixed place of abode.

However, prosecution objected the bail saying, the discretion should be done candidly as the matter was of international interest.

The Court refused the bail on the basis that the accused persons had failed to demonstrate they had fixed places of abode.

Mr Abu Issah, Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) told the Court presided over by Ms Rosemary Baah Tosu that on August 29, 2022, EOCO received an email from the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) Nigeria, requesting the intervention of the Office in the rescue of some Nigerian victims.

The email explained that the trafficked victims were being exploited for Cyber-crime purposes and that the accused persons were being sought for arrest and prosecution.

He said investigations revealed that the seven accused persons and Williams were part of an organised criminal group, with all the members being Nigerians, acting together to commit the offence of human trafficking.

The prosecution said investigations revealed that the organised criminal group was partly based in Nigeria and in Ghana.

Mr Issah said that Williams recruited Opia Chuckwudi Samuel, Azaman Pascal, Exe Nya Olughu, Michael Obadidi, Godsway Mark, Emmanuel Christopher, Kelvin Eze, Obinnah Ndidi, Ogwu Chikwado, Okedze Destiny, and Samuel Johnson.

He also recruited Kelvin Orumwense, Chinonso Nwolake, Richard Pascal, Promise Enemou, Albert Christian, Peter Joseph Aimuuwwosu, Monday Clement and Emmanuel Ugboh, all Nigerians and from various states in Nigeria and transported them to Ghana by exploiting their vulnerability of being unemployed with the promise to offer them jobs.

However, upon arrival in Ghana, the Court heard that Opia Chuckwudi Samuel, Azaman Pascal, Eze Nya Olughu, Michael Obadidi, Godsway Mark, Emmanuel Christopher, Kelvin Eze, Obinnah Ndidi, Ogwu Chikwado, Okedze Destiny, Samuel Johnson, Kelvin Orumwense, Chinonso Nwokike, Richard Pascal, Promise Enemou, Albert Christian, Peter Joseph Aimuuwwosu, Monday Clement and Emmanuel Ugboh were received and detained without their consent at Manhean, Obeyeyie by the accused persons who trained and engaged them in Internet fraud.

Mr Issah said the accused persons were later arrested and arraigned.