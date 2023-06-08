Seven policemen injured in roadside blast on Kenya-Somalia border

Seven Kenyan policemen were injured Wednesday in a roadside blast in Mandera County bordering Somalia.

The officers from the Quick Response Unit were traveling to Elwak town on an armored vehicle which overturned after an improvised explosive device exploded, regional police commander Tom Muriithi said.

The device was set up by suspected al-Shabab terrorists, Muriithi said, adding that the police officers have been sent to the hospital.