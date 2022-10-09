Seven soldiers of Djiboutian government troops killed in armed attack

Seven soldiers of the Djiboutian government troops were killed in an armed attack happening early Friday.

A statement attributed to the country’s President Ismail Omar Guelleh and published on the Radio Television of Djibouti, the national broadcaster, late Friday indicated that despite the fact that the soldiers defended themselves “valiantly,” the attack caused the deaths of seven soldiers, injuries of four others, and left six more soldiers missing.

According to the statement, the attack happened around 2 a.m., local time, Friday, when an armed group called “Armed FRUD (Front for the Restoration of Unity and Democracy)” attacked government troops based in Garabtisan from the Tadjourah regiment.

Efforts were underway to retrieve the six missing soldiers in line with ongoing measures to neutralize the armed group, the statement indicated.

The president condemned the attack and pledged that the criminals would be brought to justice. Enditem