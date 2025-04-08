Seven Soldiers Remanded Over Death of Two Men in Kumasi

Seven military personnel and a civilian have been remanded into custody in connection with the deaths of two young men allegedly tortured while in military detention in Kumasi.

The accused, including officers from the 4th Infantry Battalion (4BN), face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder under Ghana’s Criminal Offences Act.

Among those charged is Lieutenant Selim Nikoi Neequaye, who is alleged to have led the group. Other senior officers named are Lieutenant Emmanuel Abrokwa and Lieutenant Daniel Osae. The junior ranks involved include Staff Sergeant Kumi Edmond, Lance Corporal Ameyaw Desmond, Private Ampah Felix, and Private Gyekye Best. Also facing charges is Thomas Adjei Mensah, a civilian employee and driver at the 4BN barracks.

The Suame District Court ordered their remand into military custody pending further investigations. The case has been adjourned to 22 April 2025.

The incident dates back to 28 March, when police officers responded to a call reporting two unconscious individuals discovered in a bush at Danyame, a suburb of Kumasi. The men were taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) but were declared dead on arrival. Their bodies were subsequently placed in the mortuary for identification and autopsy.

According to court proceedings, the police began their investigation after receiving a missing person’s report from Michael Osei, the brother of one of the deceased, Kwame Adu. Osei told police he had received a distress call from his brother on the night of the arrest, in which Adu claimed he and his companions were being detained by military personnel over allegations of stealing a mobile phone.

Another relative, Iddrisu Mohammed, separately reported that his grandson, Kwabena Sarfo, had also been detained by soldiers in uniform. Both families later identified the bodies at KATH.

A third victim, Christian Obiri Yeboah, also known as Kofi Yesu, survived the ordeal and is currently receiving medical treatment. In a statement to police, he claimed that he and the two deceased were arrested, taken to the 4BN barracks, and subjected to beatings before being abandoned in the Danyame bush.

While the accused admit to detaining the individuals, they deny any acts of violence. The Ghana Police Service has indicated that investigations are ongoing and confirmed that the military high command is cooperating with the inquiry.

The case has generated public concern and renewed scrutiny over the use of force and accountability within the country’s security institutions.