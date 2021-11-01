Seven traditional rulers to be celebrated at the RoCHA Ghana Social Change Initiative

Seven Traditional Rulers will be celebrated for their excellence in traditional leadership in Ghana at a ceremony to be held in Accra on November 27, 2021.

They are Nana Kobina Nketsia V, Naa Deidei Omaadro III, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin and Togbe Afede XIV.

The rest are HRM Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Ya Na Abukari II and Nana Otuo Siriboe II.

A statement issued in Accra and signed by Miss Sheila Akomeah, the Media & Communications RoCHA Ghana Social Change Initiative, said these Traditional rulers would also be celebrated for their significant governmental partnerships for local governance enhancement vis-a-vis their contribution to the wellbeing of their communities and the nation.

It said the team of organisers led by Mr Kaphui Tamakloe Jnr, the Chairman of B-HeCK Africa, visited the Palace of Nana Otuo Siriboe II in Juaben to officially invite him to the celebration.

Other team members from the RoCHA Ghana Change are Miss Sheila Akomeah and Madam Akofa Edjeani.

The statement said after the presentation of schnapps to traditionally enact the invitation, Nana Siriboe II said he was indeed honoured that an external body had recognized his good work and wished to celebrate him along with six other compatriots.

He said the event also coincided with his 50th anniversary as a monarch.

Nana Siriboe II reiterated that it was a great initiative that was long overdue and expressed the belief that such an initiative would inspire other traditional rulers to step up to the best of their civic responsibilities for the greater good.

The RoCHA Ghana Change Initiative will also celebrate the contribution of some special rulers like Yaa-Naa Yakubu Andani, Mion Lana Abdulai Mahamudu and others.