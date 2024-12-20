Seven Young Innovators Selected as 2025 Restoration Stewards to Drive Global Environmental Change

The Global Landscapes Forum (GLF) has announced the selection of seven young leaders as the 2025 Restoration Stewards, each tasked with advancing restoration projects across the globe.

Chosen from a pool of over 500 applicants, these individuals will lead efforts in ecosystems ranging from drylands and forests to oceans and mountains. The selected stewards, who hail from Brazil, India, Kenya, Mexico, the Philippines, Tanzania, and Uganda, will receive mentorship, a EUR 5,000 grant, and additional resources to support their environmental initiatives.

The 2025 cohort includes a diverse range of experts, including climate activists, Indigenous leaders, and agroforestry advocates, each with unique, locally-driven projects aimed at combating environmental degradation and promoting sustainability. From the coastlines of Mexico to the drylands of Kenya, these changemakers are tackling issues like biodiversity loss, food insecurity, and land restoration using a combination of traditional knowledge and innovative solutions.

Ngobi Joel from Uganda is working to restore forests through school-based food forests, while Sydner Kemunto in Kenya addresses the intersection of climate change and gender through regenerative agriculture. In Tanzania, Zuhura Ahmad is leading seaweed farming initiatives to support coastal restoration and empower women, while in the Philippines, Kristel Quierrez is protecting Indigenous lands in the Southern Sierra Madre mountains.

Meanwhile, Shaik Imran in India is promoting agrobiodiversity and sustainable farming, Baruch Aguilar Mena in Mexico is restoring coastal dunes, and Raquel Pereira Viana in Brazil is preserving traditional seeds and enhancing food production in Indigenous communities.

With the support of GLF, these emerging leaders are set to make a lasting impact, addressing urgent environmental challenges and driving positive change across their respective regions.