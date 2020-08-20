Seven players from the Black Princesses (Women’s U20) and the Black Maidens have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus.

According to reports in the media, the players tested positive for the disease after a general test was carried out, few weeks after resuming training in Cape Coast.

A test was carried out last week on the players and officials of both teams who are preparing for their various national assignments which was in line with FIFA and CAF procedures to return football.

However PRO / Communications Director of the Ghana Fotball Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twum says there is no cuase for alarm.

The seven are part of 61 players in the Black Maidens and Princesses in camp preparing for international matches which have also been postponed.