Seventeen kilometre Road Fund project for Adaklu begins

Work has begun on the 17 kilometer Adaklu Helekpe-Adaklu Dzakpo-Adaklu Have road in the Adaklu District.

The project, which is estimated to cost 16 million Ghana Cedis is being funded by the government with the Road Fund.

Mr. Kenneth Abbiw, Project Manager of Delovely Limited, the construction firm undertaking the project, said the contract for the project was signed in 2019.

He said due to financial challenges the start of work had stalled.

Mr. Abbiw who was briefing Mr. Kwame Agbodzah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Adaklu when he inspected progress of work at Adaklu Helekpe at the weekend, said they were pre-financing projects.

The Project Manager said they had procured new equipment specifically for the project and assured that they would deliver a quality job.

He told the MP that barring any unforeseen challenges, they hoped to complete the road which also included 21 culverts in 18 months.

Mr. Agbodzah praised the contractor for deciding to pre-finance the project and assured him of his unflinching support.

He noted that the road, when completed, would help solve the annual ritual of the area being ‘cut off’ from the rest of the District during the rainy season and also boost economic activities in the area.

The MP urged the government to prioritise road construction, saying “yes free Senior High School is good, Planting for Food and Jobs is good, one village, one dam is good, but they will be irrelevant without roads.”

The MP who is a ranking member of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Roads, advised the government to use the GHC 4.8 billion collected as road funds to pay road contractors to enable them continue work on road projects that had stalled

“Road construction is non-negotiable,” he said.