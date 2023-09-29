Seventeen perish in Buipe-Tamale Highway accident

Two buses carrying 45 passengers each on Wednesday dawn collided at Sarekyekura near Fulfulso Junction, leaving 16 passengers dead on the spot, and one later at a hospital.

Other 45 passengers on board the two buses also sustained various degrees of injury and are receiving treatment at hospital.

Inspector Mr Adjekum Owusu, Acting Public Relations Officer of the Savannah Regional Police Command confirmed this in a Police situation report he shared with journalists on Wednesday.

The Police situation report said they were Yutong Buses with registration numbers GT 3345-16 and AC 1699-20 with about 45 persons on board each of the vehicles traveling from Kumasi to Zebila and from Garu to Kumasi.

It said “On reaching Sarekyekura near Fufulso on the Buipe-Tamale Highway, the two vehicles collided head-on. 16 persons made up of 12 male adults, three female adults and one female child died on the spot.”

It added that 45 persons on board the two vehicles sustained various degrees of injury and were rushed to Buipe Polyclinic and Holistic Medicare Hospital, Buipe for treatment.

It said “One female adult later died whilst receiving treatment at Holistic Medicare Hospital bringing the death toll to 17.”

It said “efforts are being made to trace both suspect drivers to assist in investigation” adding the deceased persons had been conveyed to Tamale Teaching Hospital Mortuary for preservation awaiting identification and autopsy.