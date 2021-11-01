Seventeen persons reported dead in accident at Abofour

Seventeen persons are reported dead in an incident involving a Sprinter bus and an articulated truck at the Abofour Forest Reserve section of the Kumasi-Tamale Highway, Monday dawn.

Many other passengers, who sustained various degrees of injury, have been rushed to the Offinso Catholic Hospital for treatment.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mr Edmund Nyamekye, the Head of Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Offinso Police Command, told the media that the two vehicles were involved in a head-on collision.

He said the Sprinter bus, which was loaded with passengers from Kumasi, was heading towards the Savannah Region, while the truck was heading towards Kumasi from Techiman.

DSP Nyamekye said on reaching the Abofour Forest Reserve stretch of the road, the truck veered off its lane and crashed into the Sprinter bus.

He said the police had started investigating the cause of the accident.