Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation prays for Ghana

The Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation has ended its annual anniversary celebrations with prayers to God for continuous peace and progress in the country.

The congregation celebrated the Theocracy Day, Atonement Day and the Peace of Tabernacle, which were all geared towards long life and prosperity of the people in the coming year.

The annual anniversary was held at Shalom-Otiakrom, near Aburi in the Akuapem South of the Eastern Region.

Apostle Dr Kadmiel E.H. Agbalenyo, the Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said God had situated the atonement day to pardon the transgression of those who worship Him.

He said he has appointed “10th Ethanim” each year to atone for his congregation and therefore requested them to fast for one day to supplement the reconciliation effort (Ezekiel 45: 16-17) and that the Feast of Tabernacle was to commemorate the 40 years sojourn of the Israelites in the wilderness.

Apostle Dr Agbalenyo prayed for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ministers of State and the Members of Parliament for God to grant them long life and wisdom to steer the affairs of the country for rapid socio-economic development.

During the celebration, the congregation waved palm fronds and sang hallelujah to glorify the Almighty God for His mercies for the past years.