Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation to celebrate 38th Anniversary

The Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation would celebrate its 38th Annual Passover Anniversary (Paschal Festival) from March 17 to 24, 2023 at Shalom-Otiakrom in the Akwapim South Municipality of the Eastern Region.

A statement from the congregation, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the celebrants would come from the regions of Ghana, West Africa and other places across the world.

The Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation celebrates three annual festivals endorsed by the Prophetic Scriptures, namely the Festival of the Passover, the Festival of Weeks, and the Festival of Tabernacle while a day’s fast is held on the Atonement Day, 10th Ethanim every year.

The statement said the beliefs and practices of the congregation were the Everlasting Covenant, the Temple Ordinance, the Dietary Ordinance, the belief in Christ Jesus, the Holy Spirit, the resurrection of the dead, judgement day, the Prophetic Gentile Kingdom and the Second Advent of Christ Jesus.

Dr Apostle Kadmiel E.H. Agbalenyoh, the Founder and Leader of the Seventh Day Theocratic World Congregation, in an in interview with the GNA said since the establishment of the church, it had undertaken a number of community projects.

He mentioned the Theocracy Primary School in 1988, Theocracy Junior High School in 1996 and the Theocracy Senior High School in 2000.

He added that: “Last year 2022 (WASSCE), over 70 per cent of the school’s candidates passed and can enter into any tertiary schools in Ghana and elsewhere.”

Dr Apostle Agbalenyoh said the congregation had also established Sufficient Grace Theocracy Hospital, which administers conventional, herbal, and nutritional medicine.

On agriculture, he said, under his leadership the church has acquired 1,200 acres of land at Dunkwa-on-Offin for oil palm plantation and that about 30 per cent of the land has been cultivated.

The Founder and the Leader stated that the congregation had been in Otiakrom since 1985.

He indicated, however, that there is no internet service and in view of that they had erected a mast, which would soon serve the headquarters, the school, the hospital and the surrounding communities.

He said the church has 200 branches in Ghana and abroad.