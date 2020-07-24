The Western Regional Director of Ghana Health Service (GHS), Naa Dr. Jacob Mahama has hinted that 75 students drawn from 13 educational institutions in the region have tested positive for the COVID-19 disease.

He said, out of the total samples of 324 collected from schools in nine districts, 75 tested positive with 125 testing negative while 124 cases were pending.

According to the Health Director, the singular most important disease outbreak in the region had been COVID-19, recording a total of 2,467 cases out of which 2,216 have been discharged with six deaths as of July 23, 2020.

Dr.Naa Mahama addressing the media in the region on the theme, “Continuing Quality Health Service Delivery Amid COVID-19 Pandemic Challenges” emphasised that despite the unprecedented strain on the surveillance facilities and capabilities in the region due to COVID-19, the Directorate continued to improve in all its surveillance indicators.

Schools with positive cases included Nsien SHS with 26 cases with no pending case, Shama SHS 19 with no pending case, Asankragwa Nursing and Midwifery Training School six cases with no pending case, Adiembra SHS six with nine pending cases, Archbishop Porter Girls SHS four with 72 pending, and St. Augustine SHS three with two pending cases.

The rest were St. John’s SHS two with four pending cases, Ahantaman Girls SHS two with three pending cases, Sekondi College two with two pending cases, University of Mines and Technology one case with no pending results, Fiaseman SHS also had one case with no pending results, Prestea SHS one case with 10 pending results and Huni-Valley SHS recorded one case with one pending results.

Meanwhile, schools with no recorded positive cases but have cases pending are, Asankragwa SHS, Asankragwa Secondary Technical, Gwiraman SHS, and Takoradi Technical University all recording a suspected case each while Baidoo Bonsoe SHS recorded three, Takoradi Technical Institute. two and Amenfiman SHS five suspected cases.

