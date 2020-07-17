Hiawu-Besiase, a farming community in the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipality, was on Wednesday thrown into shock and mourning when the lifeless body of a 71-year-old hunter was found on the banks of river Offin.

The body of Mr Ortis Osei Kofi, who was also a fisherman, was found on Wednesday morning by a search party formed by members of the community, after he failed to return home from the farm on Monday.

Mr Osei Tutu, Assembly member for the community, told the Ghana News Agency that the deceased went to farm on Monday, but failed to return in the evening.

He said after a fruitless effort by his family to locate him, a search party was organized by members of the community to look for him.

Mr Tutu said after several search in the bush, some members of the team located the body of the deceased lying on the banks of river Offin, which was a few kilometres away from the community.

He said a report was made to the Nkawie police, who after inspection permitted the burial of the corpse due the covid-19 pandemic.

A source at the Nkawie Police confirmed the story and said investigations were underway to ascertain the cause of death.

