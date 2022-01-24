Several Betway bonuses accessible to bettors in Ghana 

Online punters in Ghana are spoiled compared to gamblers in other countries in Africa. Even though places such as Nigeria are often the go-to option for the biggest iGaming operators in the world, Ghana is slowly becoming a more attractive destination. The country may not have as many people as Nigeria, but it makes up for it by having friendly gambling laws. That’s one of the reasons why sites like Betway have special platforms for their customers from the African country. Apart from the special betting sections, Nostrabet shows that you can use this updated bonus for Betway Ghana available for your first deposit and avail yourself of a special welcome promotion. This bonus is only accessible to online bettors who haven’t signed up and made their first deposits, making it more special.

The welcome proposal will let punters in Ghana claim 50% of their first monetary transaction and have access to as much as 200 GHS. People who start using this reward and want to withdraw it will have to wager the amount at least three times. Interestingly, they need to punt on markets whose odds are 3.0 or higher if they want their bet to qualify.

The promotion for new clients is impressive, there is no arguing that. With that being said, there are several other promotions that are accessible to online bettors in Ghana, so let’s check them out and learn more information about them.

Pundit Quiz

Betway is one of the many iGaming sites in Ghana that wanted to offer a generous welcome promotion. The latter attracts a lot of customers, which is important for every company, including this one. However, Betway wanted to make sure it is among the industry’s leaders, which is why it also provides a few intriguing proposals for registered users. One of them is the so-called Pundit Quiz, which is aimed at every punter in Ghana who is an avid sports fan.

The fact that this proposal is a quiz means that iGaming fans have to answer different questions. Everyone who uses the Betway promo code for Ghana by Nostrabet and exhausts the signup reward will earn points for every correct answer to the questions asked by the quiz. Unlike quizzes offered by iGaming operators, this one is free. Despite that, people who managed to accumulate a lot of points can win a certain percentage of the total prize pool, which is GHS 10,000. Interestingly, punters who obtain 100 points will have access to the jaw-dropping prize pool equal to GHS 100,000.

Betway Boost

Another interesting proposal accessible to online bettors in Ghana who decide to use Betway is called Betway boost. This is a sports-betting proposal created for people who want to wager on a couple of matches. Most iGaming fans in the African country stake on several selections, which is why this proposal has many fans.

To put the Betway Boost to the test, gamblers have to stake on at least two selections. The total number of events that you should wager on if you want your bet to qualify for this reward is 40. The more selections you wager on, the higher the bonus percentage. Speaking of the devil, the bonus ranges between 3% and 150%. We’d like to point out that Betway allows online bettors in Ghana who use this reward to wager on pre-game picks.