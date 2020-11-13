Several militants were killed by Nigerian troops in an air raid targeted at the hideouts of the Boko Haram group in Nigeria’s northeast region, said a military spokesman on Thursday.

John Enenche, the spokesman for the Nigerian armed forces, said in a statement that the raid was done in Njimia and Dure parts of the Sambisa Forest in the country’s northern state of Borno, on Tuesday.

The latest attack against the militants followed a series of aerial surveillance missions in the area which showed the resurgence of terrorists’ activities in the two locations, Enenche said.

“The Nigeria Air Force jets scored devastating hits in their successive bomb and rocket runs, resulting in the destruction of the terrorists’ structures and neutralization of several Boko Haram terrorists,” the official said, declining to give the exact figure of the casualties.

“The armed forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the nation are neutralized and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones,” Enenche added.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009, extending its attacks to countries in the Lake Chad Basin.