Several coaches face pressure in the last La Liga games of 2023

The penultimate round of matches in La Liga in 2023 kicks off on Friday when Osasuna and Rayo Vallecano both look to end their run of matches without a win.

Osasuna has failed to win in its last six La Liga matches, while Rayo, who drew 0-0 with Celta Vigo on Monday night, has failed to win in its last four games, putting the brakes on its positive first half to the campaign.

Monday’s draw in Vallecas means Celta still has just one win all season, and despite Rafa Benitez arriving to lead a long-term project, failure to win at home to Granada could mean the end for the experienced coach.

Granada drew its La Liga game at home to Athletic Club Bilbao on Monday after the death of a supporter in the stands led to its suspension the previous day. Nevertheless, Granada remains second from bottom and is another side with just one win this campaign.

The draw in Granada felt like two points lost to Athletic Club, who nevertheless hopes to celebrate its 125th anniversary in style on Saturday at home to Atletico Madrid.

Atletico impressed in its 2-0 win at home to Lazio in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but has little recovery time after that game, although coach Diego Simeone did rest Alvaro Morata and Koke, who are both likely to start in a packed San Mames Stadium as fifth in the table takes on third.

Sevilla crashed out of Europe on Tuesday night and it’s hard to see how coach Diego Alonso, who hasn’t won a league or European game since taking over in mid-October, can remain in his job if they fail to beat Getafe.

An always tough to beat Getafe has climbed up to ninth and Sevilla’s players will have to be fully committed to Alonso if he is to save his job.

The pressure has also ramped up on Barcelona’s Xavi Hernandez after consecutive defeats and rumors of discontent in both the boardroom and dressing room.

Xavi rested several key players in their 3-2 defeat to Royal Antwerp on Wednesday, and Joao Cancelo, Raphinha and Frenkie De Jong will all start away to a Valencia side that has run out of stream in recent weeks, Nevertheless, Valencia’s players have had all week to prepare and unless Barca’s stars improve on recent displays, things could get even worse for the Barca coach.

Gaizka Garitano is still searching for his first win after seven games as Almeria coach and despite an improvement in performances, if that win doesn’t come at home to a Mallorca side still without Vedat Muriqi, Garitano is likely to become another coach to lose their job before Christmas.

Real Sociedad faces Betis in what should be an attractive tie between two sides looking to play in Europe again next season. Real Sociedad assured its place in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday, while Betis has a tough European game on Thursday night, which could leave them tired.

Cadiz is still looking for its first league win since September and is unlikely to find it away to an impressive Las Palmas in what will probably be a low-scoring game.

Real Madrid is at home to Villarreal and will once again look to Jude Bellingham to provide the inspiration for a squad limited by injuries to key players. One point of interest is whether Andriy Lunin or Kepa will play in goal after Lunin’s recent good performances in La Liga.

The last game of the weekend sees league leader Girona at home to Alaves on Monday night, with the fixture calendar not helping either side, both of whom will have to play again three days later on Thursday.