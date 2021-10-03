Several dead in blast near funeral of Taliban spokesman’s mother

Several civilians have been killed in an explosion in Kabul that occurred near a funeral ceremony for the mother of the Taliban’s main spokesperson, the militant group said on Sunday.

The blast took place at a gathering of people near the gate of the famous Eidgah mosque in the capital, the Taliban said.

Zabihullah Mujahid, who is currently serving as the Taliban’s deputy minister of information and culture, confirmed the blast in an online statement.

He said a number of civilians had been killed and wounded, but did not give an exact number.

The Emergency NGO, which runs a hospital in Kabul, said four injured people had been admitted in the wake of the explosion.

The exact nature of the blast was not clear and there was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Several Taliban leaders were reportedly in attendance at the ceremony for Mujahid’s mother.