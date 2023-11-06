Several killed in gunmen attack in Cameroon’s war-torn Anglophone region

Several people are feared dead after gunmen raided a village in Cameroon’s war-torn English-speaking region of Southwest, according to local and security sources.

The gunmen attacked the Egbekaw village early Monday, shooting indiscriminately, a person living in the village told Xinhua by phone.

“We have counted about 25 bodies, women and children among, all of them killed. People are mourning everywhere. It is a terrible day,” the source said on condition of anonymity.

Local authorities said that they were investigating the attack which occurred in an area where separatist fighters regularly operate.

“The inhuman act was committed by separatist terrorists. They are angry with the people for cooperating with our brave soldiers. We will hunt them,” an army official told Xinhua.

Cameroon’s two Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest have been experiencing a separatist insurgency since 2017. Separatists want to create an independent nation in the regions.