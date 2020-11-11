A report by the Police at Karaga District of the Northern Region has confirmed attacks on a number of persons in the district leading to severe injuries to some of them.

The report, sighted by the Ghana News Agency, said “On 09/11/2020 at about 1730 hours, Police received a report that one Abdul Rahim and Alhassan Mohammed were assaulted by a group of seven men, while attending an NDC rally at Sung village near Karaga.”

The report said “They were hospitalised at Karaga Hospital with injuries and responding to treatment.”

It added that “On same date at about 2200 hours, one Yushaw Sonaa of H/No.(not known) Karaga, also called at Karaga Police Station with a report that Tahiru Abubakari Tabla, Abdul Rahaman and Tongdow Abdul(believed to be NPP sympathisers) were also attacked and assaulted by another group at Karaga.

It said “The latter sustained various degrees of injury and were taken to Karaga Hospital for medical attention.”

It added that “In a related development, suspect Alhasssan Abukari was arrested by Police when he pursued one Mohammed Tongalow to Karaga Police Station in attempt to assault him in the presence of Police Officers.”

The report said “A search conducted on him revealed a locally manufactured pistol.”

It added that “He was later released to the former District Chief Executive of Karaga in the person of one Baba Wahab.”

It said “Further, on 10/11/2020, at about 1530hours Mohammed Bawa from Sung village reported at Karaga Police Station with a fresh deep cut on his right side of his waist with a complaint that on same date, at about 1500 hours, he was stabbed by suspect Sulemana Musah while resting under an NDC pavilion in the town.”

It said “Police medical report form was issued to him to attend hospital for treatment.”

The report said “The Regional Police Commander, COP Mr Timothy Bonga instructed that all suspects connected to all the cases should be arrested and arraigned before court at Yendi immediately.”

It added that “Those at large should be pursued and arrested upon warrants obtained from the courts.”

It said the Regional Police Commander “Further directed the District Officer, ASP Tulasi to deploy men to patrol the village awaiting further boost from the Region on Thursday 12th November 2020 after the 11/11 parade.”

It said “The Regional Commander will also be visiting Karaga on Thursday 12th November to talk to the parties involved.”It said “Meanwhile DISEC met on 10/11/20 at Karaga and talked to the parties for peace to prevail” adding “Currently, the situation is under control.”