dpa/GNA – A powerful snow storm slammed northern Japan and Sea of Japan coastal regions on Friday with weather authorities warning of blizzard conditions, traffic disruption and high waves.

The storm caused the cancellation of more than 80 flights and dozens of train services, according to Kyodo News and the daily Hokkaido Shimbun.

About 140 schools were closed on the northern island of Hokkaido due to the bad weather conditions, the paper said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency warned that a low-pressure system will bring heavy snow and dangerous winds to the north and areas on the Sea of Japan side of the country.

Up to 70 centimetres of snow is forecast for the regions of Hokuriku and Tokai and up to 60 centimetres for the north and the north-east in the 24 hours until Saturday morning, the agency said.

Just 10 days ago, one person was killed and 18 others injured in a massive pileup involving about 50 vehicles in blizzard conditions in the north-eastern prefecture of Miyagi.

