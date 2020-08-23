Spanish side Sevilla were crowned Europa League champions for a record-extending sixth time after a thrilling 3-2 victory over Inter Milan in Cologne.

In a thrilling encounter, Romelu Lukaku won and converted a fifth-minute penalty as Inter struck first at the RheinEnergieStadion.

Luuk de Jong’s bullet header hauled Sevilla level within seven minutes, and the Dutchman doubled his tally with a second headed effort on 33 minutes.

The Italians hit back immediately through Diego Godin as a pulsating first half took another fascinating twist, but there was no way back for Antonio Conte’s side when Diego Carlos’ stunning bicycle kick deflected off Lukaku into his own net with 16 minutes remaining.

Sevilla saw out yet another European triumph to hand Julen Lopetegui the first trophy of his managerial career as the Europa League reached a memorable conclusion in Germany.