Sexual violence affects women employment

Hajia Alima Sagito-Saeed, the Executive Director of Savanna Women Integrated Development Agency (SWIDA-GH) at the weekend indicated that the rises of sexual violence in West Africa countries had been affecting women and girls employment.

According to her, rape, sexual assault and domestic violence were significantly underreported especially in Ghana which mostly affected police capacity to effectively investigate such cases for the actors to be punished.

Hajia Sagito-Saeed said this at the implementation of Northern Tertiary Women Commissioners’ Convening and KASA! Project entry in Tamale.

The implemented initiative, KASA! Project by SWIDA-GH and also funded by African Women’s Development Fund(AWDF), means ‘speak’ in the Twi language Ending Sexual violence, aimed to create awareness sexual violence as a violation of human rights and rallying support to combat it.

The event was used to share perspectives on the menace and the role women and girls, as well as stakeholders can play in ending sexual violence in Ghana.

Hajia Sagito-Saeed Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) is one of the most prevalent human rights violations in the world and undermines the health, dignity, security and autonomy of women and girls.

She called on authorities to put measurement in place to take action to safeguard women and children against sexual violence especially in the rural areas.

She also urged various actors from legislators to law enforcement, religious bodies, the media and gatekeepers of culture to their role as guarantors of the rights of women, girls to support the government to prevent these sexual violence acts in the country.

Madam Khadijah Abdul-Samed, the Communication and Gender Officer at SWIDA-GH highlighted on the project said, SWIDA GH would be training 200 female students in the Northern Region as part of the KASA project to amplify messages against sexual violence.

She said SWIDA-GH organisation would be organising radio and social media campaigns against sexual violence, communicating with the healthcare professionals and law enforcement agents to improve services for survivors of sexual violence, to also hold perpetrators accountable to be punish by the law enforcement.

DSP Emmanuel Holortu, Deputy Superintendent of Police said it is less than 20 percent of the sexual violence victims report to law enforcement authorities which have be one of the challenges in the country.

He urges victims of sexual violence to report such cases to the police and should also operate with the police during an investigation.

The brought together female leaders in targeted educational institutions across Tamale together with various actors, legislators to law enforcement, religious bodies, the media and gatekeepers of culture