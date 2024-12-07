 Seychelles and Ghana to deepen bilateral relations

Ghana and Seychelles are putting in place measures to deepen their bilateral relations, an honorary consul of Seychelles to Ghana told Xinhua in a recent interview in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

Kwame Acquah, honorary consul of Seychelles to Ghana, said the relations between the two countries came naturally and were built upon the strong historical bonds they share.

“Currently there are more than 500 Ghanaians in Seychelles, including teachers, doctors, industry workers, medics, and support staff to the administration. We’re even thinking of lawyers and judges, and we are going to expand our relationship,” said the honorary consul. He noted that due to the presence of Ghanaians in the Indian Ocean island country, there have been intermarriages, indicating that there are some Seychellois also in Ghana.

“These are the foundations we would like to build upon to benefit current and future generations,” he said.

According to him, the Seychellois and the Ghanaian government entered into a raft of memorandums of understanding (MOUs) during the recent visit of Seychellois President Wavel Ramkalawan to Ghana.

“We had eight bilateral agreements. We’ve signed a cooperation agreement in tourism, one in health, and one in education. We have also signed one bilateral air service agreement and one on culture to promote the people-to-people connection,” said Acquah.

Acquah said the activation of the cultural agreement had culminated in the ongoing art and textile exhibition in Seychelles.

On the bilateral air service agreement, he said the two countries are working hard to get better air access and travel options between Ghana and Seychelles.

Moreover, he said Seychelles is a financial services center, and instead of looking for financial services overseas, Ghanaian banks could collaborate with those in Seychelles to leverage the opportunities they offer, while Ghana’s cocoa industry could take advantage of demand out there.

He said the two countries could also collaborate in value addition, where they process and export their finished products into each other’s markets to promote industrialization in Africa in the era of the African Continental Free Trade Area.