ShaanCPT and Shaney Jay Unveil Debut Amapiano Collaboration with “Can’t Help It”

Excitement is building as Cape Town’s very own ShaanCPT and Shaney Jay join forces for the first time, presenting their debut amapiano collaboration, “Can’t Help It.” Released on February 23rd, this track marks the beginning of a promising partnership between the two talents. While the music video is currently in the works, the anticipation is growing for a visual spectacle to accompany the infectious beats.

ShaanCPT’s chart-topping success on multiple radio stations across the country has laid a solid foundation for this collaboration. Teaming up with two-time SAMA nominated producer Shaney Jay adds a new dimension to ShaanCPT’s musical journey, promising a fresh sound that fans are eagerly awaiting.

The refrain of “I can’t help it” in the song adds a catchy and relatable element, showcasing the duo’s ability to create music that resonates with a broad audience. The synergy between ShaanCPT’s magnetic vocals and Shaney Jay’s production expertise is expected to set a new standard in the amapiano genre.

As fans await the release of “Can’t Help It,” they can look forward to witnessing the first musical chapter of this dynamic collaboration between ShaanCPT and Shaney Jay. For both artists, this marks a significant milestone in their musical careers, and the industry is buzzing with anticipation.

Listen to ‘Can’t Help It’ on all platforms here https://afrisounds.lnk.to/Canthelpit