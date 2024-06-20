ShafDB Applauds Formation of African Housing Ministers’ Financial Caucus

In a significant move aimed at addressing Africa’s pressing housing needs, Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB) has commended the establishment of a Financial Caucus comprising African Ministers of Housing and Urban Development.

This newly formed caucus, announced during Shelter Afrique’s 43rd Annual General Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, aims to unify efforts across the continent to prioritize and strategize on housing solutions.

The caucus emerges amidst daunting statistics, with Africa facing a staggering deficit of 52 million housing units, each requiring an estimated US$25,000 for construction. Managing Director & CEO of Shelter Afrique, Thierno Habib-Hann, hailed the formation as pivotal, emphasizing its role in fostering collaboration among member states. He underscored the caucus’ potential to facilitate knowledge sharing, policy development, and financing strategies crucial for delivering sustainable and affordable housing solutions.

Arc. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa of Nigeria, elected as the inaugural chairperson of the caucus, expressed optimism about its potential impact. He highlighted the opportunity for collective action to accelerate progress in housing development, promote innovation, and mobilize international and private sector support.

The caucus is poised to leverage the collective strength of member countries, drawing on their diverse experiences and resources to tackle common housing challenges. It also aims to mobilize resources from international partners and development organizations, signaling a concerted effort to address Africa’s housing crisis and enhance quality of life across the continent.