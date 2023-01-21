Shai-Osudoku District Assembly supports PWDs

The Shai-Osudoku District Assembly has presented cash and items amounting to GH¢150,000 to 100 persons with disabilities (PWDs) to become self-reliant and to enhance their living conditions.

The items included hand-sewing machine, popcorn machine, embroidery machine, industrial sowing machine, laptop, deep-freezers and bags of charcoal and cash donations for income-generation activities.

Aside of the items purchased based on self-needs assessment by the Assembly, some PWDs also received support for medical/assistive devices.

Mr Fred Offei, the Shai-Osudoku District Chief Executive in a brief address, urged the beneficiaries to apply the resources for the intended purposes to derive the necessary benefit and to encourage the Assembly to extend the support to other PWDs.

He made them aware that the Fund Management Committee of the Assembly would monitor and assess the manner the funds have been used.

He said the support given they had received was for their total well-being, with the expectation that it would yield better dividends.

Mr Offei reminded the beneficiaries of the disappointment of the Committee on how previous disbursements were misapplied by some PWDs while others kept the items given to them in their rooms, which defeated the purpose for which the presentation was made

He said the Assembly would not take kindly to such situations.

Ms Mary Tetteh, a beneficiary, expressed gratitude to the Assembly for the support, saying that the intervention would go a long way to help them set up their own businesses to uplift them from their economic distress.