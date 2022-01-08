SHAIP Africa and National Alliance for Nzema Development speak on alleged brutality on indigene

Mr. Clement Clinton Blay, the Executive Director of SHAIP Africa, says he and the National Alliance for Nzema Development will carefully follow the alleged murder of a youth by one mining company in the area until Justice was served.

Michael Dery (A.K.A Budu) is alleged to have been brutalized by security Guards of Adamus Resources which subsequently led to his demise.

Meanwhile, a meeting had been held between top management of Adamus Resources, the District Police commander and elders of Anwia community where the incident happened.

The District Security Council (DISEC) led by Kwasi Bonzoh, the Chief Executive Officer also met the elders and youth of Teleku Bokazo and Anwia community respectively to engage them on the steps taken by the council on the issue and need to exercise restraint for peaceful processes.

In the meantime, the Family of the victim arrived from Nandom on 3rd January, 2022 to assist in the investigation process and all other necessary engagements.

Mr. Blay said SHAIP Africa had donated a wheelchair to Mr. Kwame Komfo, a relation to the deceased who had undergone amputation.