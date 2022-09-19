Shakur Samed joins professional ranks

Shakur Samed aka ‘Sharp Shooter’ a Ghanaian light heavyweight boxer who was banned at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham for taking a banned substance has apologized to his father, family, fans and all Ghanaians for what happened.

“I didn’t know I have taken something illegal and I want to say am very sorry to my fans and Ghanaians, I promise to be back in the ring better as a professional, and my aim is to win titles” he expressed.

Speaking in an interview with Miss Betty Yawson a sports journalist who covered the Games, he disclosed that he has turned professional and he is ready for managers and promoters to work with. He hinted that his hearts desire is to continue his education, but boxing has taken a bigger part of his life, and hopes to become an African, Commonwealth and world champion.

Samed represented Ghana at the Tokyo 2022 Olympic Games and has been to the African Games in Morocco and other important local and international tournaments.

He is a member of the Akotoku Academy Boxing Gym at James Town. His two brothers also represented Ghana in international boxing tournaments with the Black Bombers.