Shallipopi Gains Momentum with Debut EP “Planet Pluto”

Nigerian music sensation Shallipopi has emerged as a force to be reckoned with following the release of his highly anticipated debut EP, ‘Planet Pluto.’ The six-track project showcases Shallipopi’s remarkable talent and introduces audiences to his unique sound.

The tracklist for ‘Planet Pluto’ EP includes standout songs like “Obapluto,” “Ex Convict,” “Speedometer,” “Melanin Touch,” “Ahead Ahead,” and the captivating remix of “Elon Musk” featuring Fireboy DML and Zlatan. Each track offers a glimpse into Shallipopi’s versatility as he seamlessly blends various genres and infuses his own distinct style.

One of the standout tracks, “Ex Convict,” has quickly risen to the top of Apple Music’s Nigerian Top 100 chart, solidifying Shallipopi’s growing popularity and the undeniable impact of his music. The song’s powerful message and infectious beat have resonated with listeners across the nation.

Shallipopi’s talent has not gone unnoticed in the industry, as renowned icons such as Davido and Wizkid have praised his artistry. Their recognition further highlights Shallipopi’s potential for long-term success and positions him as one of the most promising talents in Nigerian music today.

The EP, expertly mixed and mastered by Busy Pluto, showcases Shallipopi’s ability to craft compelling melodies and lyrics that resonate with a wide audience. His music effortlessly blends catchy hooks, thought-provoking storytelling, and vibrant production, creating an immersive listening experience.

Listen to planet pluto here https://fanlink.to/planetpluto