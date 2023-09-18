Shama Director of Health appeals for assistance 

The Shama District Health Directorate, has called on benevolent institutions and individuals to come to their aid with medical supplies to manage the aftermath of the quarry explosion in Anto-Aboso.

The explosion at the Omni Quarry had affected surrounding communities in diverse ways, and throughout the week, the health team had administered various kinds of assistance to alleviate the health implications of the disaster amidst constraints.

Ms. Naa Dede Okine, the District Health Director, told the Ghana News Agency during a health screening organised by the Member of Parliament for the Shama constituency, lawyer Erickson Abakah.

She said the health directorate, had managed with some limited suppliers from the Regional Directorate and were at their wit end, “This is an ongoing process, and we need to access affected communities in the four sub-districts to ascertain the level of health impact prescribe medication or even refer to a bigger facility for care.”

Also, the explosion destroyed roofs and ceiling of some houses with four Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound adversely affected.

The district, she said, was assessing the level of impact through constant interaction with communities and recording impact for future actions.

Lawyer Erickson Abakah, the Member of Parliament for the Shama constituency said the eye and general health screening was to ensure that health professionals detected any symptoms on time for medications to avoid complications in the future.

“We know these gases pollute the air and cause irritation on skins, eyes, throat and other parts of the body hence, our decision to organise the screening to save the lives of affected communities.”

More than 300 people were screened with some referrals to bigger health facilities in and around the district.