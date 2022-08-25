Shama District developing adaptive road maps to better withstand impact of climate change

Mr. Abu Mahama, the District Planning Officer of Shama said the district is in the process of mapping and developing sensitive, vulnerability and adaptive road maps to better withstand the impact of climate change in that area.

The action he indicated stemmed from the fact that the district was prone to floods, windstorms, tidal waves and domestic and bushfires.

Mr Mahama said there were various human activities, which were gradually increasing the d vulnerability and the need for climate awareness among the citizens.

He was speaking at a Stakeholders Dialogue on the Impact of Climate Change in the Shama District and the development of action plan for the district.

The programme under the auspices of the Friends of the Nation, an Environmentally minded NGO, falls under the Climate Media Collaborative for Economic Justice and Community Rights Project.

The District Planner said such interventions were also to lessen the impact of climate on communities and people in line with SDG 13 in building adaptive and resilient communities.

SDG13 enjoins countries to take urgent actions to combat climate change and its impact by 2030.

Mr Kojo Opoku, an Officer with the Western Regional Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said the country had now effective National Adaptation Plans and programmes aimed at mitigating various climate change issues.

The EPA officer said culture also had a role to play in protecting the environment and prayed that traditional leaders become empowered to take bold actions in communities to protect the environment.

Mr Obrempong Yaw Ampofo, the Communications Officer for the Friends of the Nation, said the project aimed at creating the needed awareness among participants on how coastal sand winning, clay mining and quarry coupled with industrialization of the district were accounting for massive changes in the environment and the need for pragmatic steps to end associated woes from such human actions.