Shama SHS appeals for support to procure requisite academic equipment

The Shama Senior High School in the Western Region has launched its 30th Anniversary with an appeal to the alumni and corporate bodies to assist in procuring the requisite academic equipment to enhance education delivery at the school.

Ms Theresa Dickens, the Headmistress, mentioned the urgent need for the refurbishment of the Science and Visual Arts laboratories, the Assembly Hall and other infrastructure necessary for quality education delivery, and appealed for support.

The Anniversary is on the theme: “21st Century Education; Preparing the Youth for Future Challenges”.

The Shama Senior High School was absorbed by the Ghana Education Service in 1991 with only 28 students.

Currently, it can boast of 2,286 students for both the day and boarding, and offering programmes in General Science, Agricultural Science, Home Economics, Visual Arts and Business.

Mrs Rebecca Afiba Dadzie, the Former Western Regional Director of Education, who is the Board Chairperson of the School, advised the students to focus on their studies rather than engaging in quick cash sources such as gaming and betting.

Mr Isaac Afful, the Chief Executive Officer of the Lower Pra Rural Bank, donated GHC20,000 to support the school, and urged the students to strive for academic excellence and raise the school’s image.

Mr Ebenezer Dadzie, the Shama District Chief Executive, said the Government was committed to improving the lot of every Ghanaian through access to quality and affordable education.

He encouraged the students to value the opportunity of accessing higher education and turn their fortunes around .

The Assembly later presented some furniture to the school.