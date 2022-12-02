Shama SHS Students schooled on climate change issues

As part of measures to enhance public awareness on climate change menace, a consortium namely Friends of the Nation (FoN), FORDFOUNDATION and OXFAM have embarked upon a programme aimed at enhancing awareness on climate change menace in Shama through art.

In view of this,students at the Shama Senior High School have been taken through one month of intensive training on the causes,effects and responses to the menace of climate change.

This came to light during an exhibition of art and murals on climate change issues in Shama and Friends of the Nation’s (FoN’s) work with student academics at the Shama Senior High School in the Western Region.

The exhibition with sponsorship from FORDFOUNDATION,was attended by stakeholders such as the Ghana Canoe and Fishermen Council,Shama District Assembly,Forestry Commission, Peasant Farmers Association,the Media among others.

Inscriptions embossed on students exhibition works read,”The climate is changing so should you”, There is no planet B: Let’s save our planet” and “Be part of the solution,not the problem”.

The exhibition discussed climate change issues in Shama,FoN’s work with student academics on climate change issues,National climate change policy and National Adaptation plan and Using Art and Murals to showcase threat of climate change and the need to adopt holistic approach towards climate change resilience.

Speaking at the exhibition,a Facilitator with FoN, Mr.William Augustine Dankyi outlined causes of climate change as burning of fossil fuel,cutting down of trees,disposal of waste and extreme temperature.

He pointed out that climate change had dire consequences as it affected Agricultural practices and injurious to human health and urged the government to come out with a policy document on how to reduce climate change menace.

The Facilitartor said every community in Shama was vulnerable which called for urgent attention to address the danger.

He in that regard, called for mitigation measures such as planting of more trees, use of renewable energy,use of cleaner fuel,saving electricity and creating awareness on climate change.

Mr.Dankyi said as part of the programne, the consortium has formed School Environmental Monitoring Advocacy Club (SEMAC) in schools to teach the youth as future leaders.

The Western Regional Deputy Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) ,Mr.Opoku Mensah who spoke on climate change and greenhouse gases stressed the need for society to develop in a sustainable manner to avoid diseases associated with climate change.

On Ghana’s response to climate change,he cited mitigation and adaptation as well as strengthening the legal and institutional framework to prosecute those who saturate the environment leading to hazards.

Mr.Opoku Mensah said the EPA would ensure that human activities and operations were done in a sustainable manner as part of its environmental impact assessment.

He called for strict enforcement of the laws to ensure that companies abide by the laws on disposables such as the reduction of plastics in the system to paper bags.