Mr Percy Ahenakwa, Assemblyman for the Komfueku-Ituma Electoral Area in the Shama District Assembly of the Western Region has said that plans were afoot to make the Shama District the business hub of the Western Region.

He said the Assembly has established the “West Park” as an industrial park with structures being put up as a first phase to get the site ready for the industrial enclave to enable businesses to invest in the District.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, he indicated that plans were underway to link the rail lines to the industrial site by the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC) and the Railway Ministry

According to Mr Ahenakwa who is the immediate past Presiding Member (PM) for the Shama District Assembly, companies like Bosch and others have already shown interest in the Park and are mobilizing to put structures there to commence business.

On Agriculture, he lamented that coconut production was affected by a disease but the assembly had received a boost from the Regional Coordinating Council with about one million seedlings of oil palm and coconut.

Under the 1D1F Programme, he hinted that the Assembly had two, a Gari Processing Plant at Beposo which is yet to be completed, and a ceramic producing company which is already in operation.

Mr Ahenakwa said that roads in the District were receiving major improvement, especially Town Roads which are at various stages of completion.

He commended the DCE and his team for their commitment and resolution to render transparent, competent, and accountable management to avoid contract irregularities and financial irregularities which earned recommendations in the Auditor General’s Report.

Explaining why the assembly achieved that feat, he said they made sure all purchases were documented and vouchers received with all proposed projects thoroughly followed to completion before taking up another project, while Finance Officers’ capacity was built to make sure they were up to the task.