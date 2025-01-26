Shamima Muslim Advocates for Overhaul of Ghana’s Asset Declaration System

Shamima Muslim, the newly appointed Deputy Presidential Spokesperson of Ghana, has voiced strong concerns over the country’s asset declaration system, highlighting significant gaps that undermine its transparency and effectiveness.

In an appearance on TV3’s KeyPoints on January 25, Muslim argued that the current framework lacks proper mechanisms to verify the assets declared by public officers, casting doubt on the integrity of the system.

“Public officers are required to declare their assets, but the truth is, there’s no real way to validate these declarations,” she said. “What’s the point of declaring assets if nobody is ensuring that they are accurate?” Her comments come as the government seeks to improve its anti-corruption efforts, a longstanding issue in the country’s political landscape.

The system, as it stands, requires public officials to disclose their assets before taking office, but Muslim pointed out that this process becomes complicated by the uncertainty of appointments. She raised the practical issue: “If you don’t know you’re going to be appointed, how can you possibly declare your assets?” This points to a broader issue of timing that could further undermine the efficacy of the law. Public officers often find themselves in a bind, trying to comply with the regulations when they are unsure about their position in the government.

Another significant flaw in the current regime, according to Muslim, is its limited scope. The law applies only to the public officers themselves, without extending to their families or associates, who may own assets on behalf of the officials. Muslim suggested that this loophole could be closed by expanding the law to cover these individuals, thereby increasing the transparency of asset declarations. “We need to look at extending the regime to include all those politically exposed to appointees,” she argued. This proposal, if enacted, could lead to a much more comprehensive and accountable system of asset disclosure in Ghana.

Muslim, who is still in the process of declaring her own assets after her recent appointment, emphasized the difference between the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and its political rivals, the National Democratic Congress (NDC). She noted that one of the key distinctions lies in the leadership’s character, calling on those in government to avoid the corruption and profiteering that has tainted previous administrations. “If we say we are different, we must be seen to be different,” she asserted, stressing the need for integrity at the highest levels of government.

The Deputy Presidential Spokesperson also took a moment to reflect on the struggles of ordinary Ghanaians, particularly those in rural areas, who often spend long hours under harsh conditions simply to engage with public officials. “With so little, they give us so much,” she remarked, acknowledging the resilience and sacrifices of the people. Her comments reflected a deep awareness of the disparities many Ghanaians face and underscored her belief that public officials have a duty to serve the people with dignity.

In closing, Muslim reinforced the importance of ethical governance, urging her colleagues to remain true to the principles of social democracy. “We must remember our political ethos as a social democratic government, and be truly egalitarian,” she stated. Her call to action is not just about asset declarations but also about ensuring that the resources of the state are distributed in a way that benefits all Ghanaians, especially those at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder.

Muslim’s remarks on asset declaration and governance echo broader concerns about corruption and accountability in Ghana’s political system. As the country continues to grapple with these issues, her call for reform highlights the need for a more transparent and inclusive approach to public office—one that not only holds officials accountable but also ensures that the people’s trust is not betrayed.