Chinese construction firm Shandong Hi-Speed Group Company Ltd (SDHS), has redesigned the 392 km Juba-Terekeka-Yirol-Rumbek road.

Simon Mijok Mijak, minister of roads and bridges said SDHS has started installing 11 modern standard bridges, 35 box culverts, 300 pipeline culverts, and 21 viaducts along the highway.

“They (SDHS) are doing what has been recommended. This road is one carriage road design because we know it will be linking to the new capital (Ramciel) and that is why we have enough road reserve for upgrading,” Mijak told journalists during inspection of the road in Juba.

In March 2019, the Chinese construction firm was granted a contract by the government to start construction of major roads.

But the government halted work on the Juba-Terekeka-Yirol-Rumbek road in May after heavy flooding caused some damage to a few sections of the unpaved road.

After undertaking a review of the project lasting about three months, SDHS was granted permission to resume work.

“The ministry of roads and bridges is working tirelessly to redraw the work and the contractor is directed to move on the road very aggressively because we are behind time,” Mijak disclosed.

He expressed optimism about SDHS completing tarmacking of the remaining four sections of the road.

Benjamin Manyiel, head of liberty engineering a consultancy firm appraising the work on Juba-Terekeka-Rumbek road said that delays by the government to hire a consultancy firm slowed down work on the road project. Enditem