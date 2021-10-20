Shanghai Residents Association discusses developmental projects

The Kpone Shanghai Residents Association in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality have initiated pragmatic engagements to map-up local development strategy towards the improvement of the community.

Issues centred on filling of a ditch, improving security needs, solving water problems and other challenges facing the community and how to marshal resources towards solving it.

Mr Benjamin Nortey Thompson, Acting Chairperson of the Association called for active involvement of all persons within the Kpone enclave to work together towards development.

Mr Thompson said constant engagement would bring forth important ideas, decision and pinpoint the actual needs of the community to be addressed.

He urged the residents to continue paying their GHC20.00 monthly dues which was used as seed capital to facilitate development.

Regarding road network, the residents reached a consensus that, they would buy trips of grit to fill the ditches on the Leonardo roads, which would be extended to other inner lanes afterwards.

Concerning improving security needs, the community adopted proactive community watch system, which would involve vigilance, interrogation of strangers and non-resident, illumination, and the launch of operation know your next door neighbour.

The Community would also solicit for temporal police post among others as measures needed for peaceful coexistence.

On solving water crises in the area, the residents bemoaned how they unsuccessfully made several attempts to get Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) to lay pipelines for quality drinking water and would continue to pusue.

Mr Frank Nartey, one of the residents, reminded them that unity and peace in various homes and societies could not be overlooked since it was essential for national development.