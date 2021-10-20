Shangri-la is Global Hotel of the Year

Shangri-La Hotel in Paris, France, has been adjudged the Global Hotel of The Year at the 2021 World Luxury Awards.

The awards gala hosted by the Trou aux Biches Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa in Mauritius, recognised establishments that rendered world class hospitality services in the year.

A press release on the event said the awards were presented on a country, regional, continent and global basis.

It said winners were selected by public vote online, providing true recognition that reflected the hard work and dedication exhibited by staff.

The release said the event, which attracted almost 1000 participants, saw Shangri-la winning the topmost award on the night, while the Chairman’s Choice Award went to Address Beach Resort in Dubai.

Jana Stoman, Executive Manager of The World Luxury Awards, said “Many factors play a part in determining these top winners – brand, location and overall guest satisfaction as feedback via online reviews, amongst other criteria.”

Michael Hunter-Smith, The World Luxury Awards Marketing Director, said “We congratulate this year’s winners. True luxury is not easily attained. It takes highly efficient and dedicated staff who are willing to go the extra mile and stop at nothing to ensure that every guest feels cared for and that no challenge goes unresolved.”

“This is the definition of luxury. It is what makes the winners shine,” he added.