Shaping the Future of Healthcare: Allied Health Leads the UHC Agenda

The 2024 Round-Table Conference on Allied Health, held on November 22 in Accra, Ghana, brought together healthcare professionals, policymakers, and key stakeholders to discuss the theme: “Strengthening Allied Health Systems for Universal Health Coverage through Effective Policies.

” The event underscored the critical role of allied health professionals in Ghana’s healthcare system and called for targeted reforms and policies to address the challenges impeding progress toward achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

Recognizing the Role of Allied Health Professionals

In his keynote address, Alhaji Hafiz Adam, Chief Director of the Ministry of Health, emphasized the indispensable role of allied health professionals in the country’s healthcare delivery. However, he acknowledged systemic challenges such as workforce quality, capacity building, and the lack of comprehensive policies.

“The allied health sector plays a vital role in our healthcare system. To realize Universal Health Coverage, we must address issues related to workforce quality, training, and policies that align with the broader goals of the health sector,” said Alhaji Adam.

Calls for Policy Alignment and Legislative Reform

Dr. Ignatius A.N. Awinibuno, Director of Allied Health at the Ministry of Health, echoed the need for greater unity and professionalism within the allied health workforce. He urged practitioners to align their efforts with the Ministry’s vision for UHC.

“Let us work together, with the President and the Health Minister, to ensure every Ghanaian has access to essential health services,” Dr. Awinibuno stated.

Dr. Shiraz Issahaku, Chairman of the Ghana Federation of Allied Health Professions, highlighted the urgency of legislative action, urging the Health Minister to expedite the passage of the Legislative Instrument (LI) to implement Act 857 fully. He explained this would clarify allied health professionals’ roles and remove regulatory bottlenecks.

“We need clear definitions of our professional roles and a regulatory system that reflects the diversity and scope of the allied health sector,” he added.

Tackling Human Resource and Recruitment Challenges

Sofonias Asrat, Health Systems Advisor at the World Health Organization (WHO) in Ghana, drew attention to critical human resource challenges in the allied health sector, including recruitment, retention, and incentivizing professionals to serve in underserved areas.

“To strengthen Ghana’s health systems, these issues must be addressed. Without a skilled and motivated workforce, UHC goals will remain out of reach,” Asrat emphasized.

Dr. James Duah, Deputy Director of the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), reiterated this point, highlighting that the allied health profession comprises over 40,000 personnel essential to healthcare delivery. However, he cited persistent barriers such as financial constraints, geographic disparities, and inconsistent care quality.

“We must align the roles of allied health professionals with national policies, focusing on recruitment, resource allocation, and human resource planning,” Dr. Duah remarked.

Strengthening Health Networks and Primary Healthcare

Dr. Alberta Biritwum-Nyarko, Director of PPME at the Ghana Health Service, advocated for improvements in primary healthcare by strengthening health systems and creating robust practice networks.

“A cohesive network of primary healthcare providers, including private facilities, labs, diagnostics, and community pharmacies, is key to achieving UHC,” she asserted.

She also highlighted weaknesses in the current healthcare system, particularly in the referral system and administrative structures. Dr. Biritwum-Nyarko called for greater collaboration between the public and private sectors to eliminate fragmentation and integrate services. “Allied health professionals are central to building this cohesive healthcare network,” she affirmed.

Evolving Regulations for Allied Health Professions

Dr. Prince Sodeke Amuzu, Chairman of the Practice Committee for the Allied Health Professions Council (AHPC), provided an in-depth overview of the evolving landscape of allied health professions in Ghana. With 26 recognized professions and more emerging, Dr. Amuzu emphasized the need to strengthen regulatory frameworks to keep pace with these changes.

“As the allied health sector evolves, so too must the regulatory systems to ensure accountability, effectiveness, and responsiveness to population needs,” he stated.

Addressing Rural-Urban Disparities and Financial Accessibility

Hon. Alexander Akwasi Acquah, Deputy Minister for Health, addressed significant disparities in healthcare access between urban and rural areas. Approximately 60% of allied health professionals are concentrated in urban centers, leaving rural communities underserved.

“This imbalance is a pressing issue that requires immediate attention,” Hon. Acquah noted. He added that the Ministry of Health is collaborating with the Ministry of Finance to secure the necessary financial resources to tackle these challenges.

Hon. Acquah also emphasized the importance of continued collaboration with allied health professionals and academic institutions to produce tangible solutions that improve healthcare access nationwide.

“We are committed to working alongside allied health professionals to address these challenges and ensure better healthcare for all Ghanaians,” he concluded.

Looking Ahead

As the conference concluded, one key message resonated: allied health professionals are integral to achieving Universal Health Coverage in Ghana. To fully unlock their potential, however, significant investment in human resources, policy reforms, and healthcare infrastructure is essential.

The 2024 Round-Table Conference highlighted the urgency of addressing these challenges and provided a roadmap for the future—one where allied health professionals are empowered, well-resourced, and integrated into a unified healthcare system that ensures no one is left behind.