ShaQ Express to stand for Ghana at Gitex Africa Contest

A Ghanaian Startup, ShaQ Express has won a bid to represent Ghana at GITEX Africa Summit, in Morocco, from 31st May – 2nd June, and also GITEX Global in October 2023, through a pitching competition.

The competition run by the Association of Ghana Startups in collaboration with Expand North Star in Dubai saw hundreds of Startups applying. After going through the various stages, Shaq Express was declared the winner to benefit from these two events – in Morocco and Dubai respectively.

Following a record-breaking edition in 2022, GITEX Global, the world’s largest and most inclusive tech event will return to Dubai in 2023 for its 43rd edition, gathering the world’s most advanced companies and best minds to elevate business, economy, society and culture through the power of innovation.

Converging and unifying the world’s leading tech protagonists, inventors, academia, researchers and developers, GITEX 2023 will also supercharge the epic global race for AI supremacy, manifesting and translating gen-now tech into business solutions that are shaping societies and fast-tracking future urbanism.

As part of the winning package, ShaQ Express, a member of the Association of Ghana Startups, will enjoy a fully sponsored trip to Morocco and Dubai – Flight, Accommodation, Food as well as high-profile networking, and an opportunity to pitch for a $200,000 cash prize in Dubai.

Maame Adjoa Wiafe, the Marketing Manager at ShaQ Express who will represent the company in Morocco expressed her joy in being selected to participate in this event, and shared in her joy in appreciating the Association of Ghana Startups for this great initiative.

Maame has a strong background in marketing strategy and brand management, and excels at creating innovative campaigns that engage customers and raise brand awareness.

Her understanding of market trends and consumer behavior enables her to develop targeted initiatives that achieve tangible outcomes. She is known for her creativity, attention to detail, and ability to connect with customers, contributing to ShaQ Express’ ongoing growth and success in a competitive market.

Speaking to this great feat, Solomon Adjei, the President of the Association of Ghana Startups expressed his joy in being a part of GITEX, and wished ShaQ Express the very best of success as they represent the Association and Ghana at large.

He called on all Ghanaian Startups to join the Association in order to benefit from initiatives such as this, and many more, including capacity building, access to markets, access to funding, international trade expos, among others.

GITEX Africa is a pre-event to the GITEX Global Summit in Dubai.