Monday, November 25, 2024
More
    Dc B Ccf Ab C D B B C
    Business

    Sharaf Mahama Advocates for International Support to Boost Sports and Community Development in Africa at SEI Summit

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Sharaf Mahama, CEO of Legacy Rise Sports, called for international support to elevate sports and community development across Africa during the prestigious Sports, Entertainment, and Impact (SEI) Summit at Harvard Law School.

    The two-day event, held November 15-16 under the theme ‘The Business of Doing Good’, brought together global leaders to explore innovative ways to leverage sports and entertainment for social and economic change.

    Speaking on the panel ‘Scoring Big: Elevating Sports and Entertainment Through Impact Investing’, Mr. Mahama outlined his vision for using sports as a catalyst for transformation. “My vision is not only to elevate athletes to achieve their full potential but also to impact the communities they come from” he said, emphasizing that talent development must go hand-in-hand community development. 

    Legacy Rise Sports, which Mr. Mahama leads, prioritizes inclusivity as a core value. “We create opportunities for everyone, regardless of their backgrounds,” he stated, highlighting the company’s commitment to empowering young athletes from diverse circumstances.

    Mr. Mahama also stressed the power of impact investing—a strategy that aligns financial returns with social progress. He urged global investors and institutions to partner with African companies to unlock the continent’s immense potential. “Africa is a continent of opportunities. We call for foreign collaboration to enhance the skills and talents we have,” he noted passionately. Mr. Mahama’s call to action serves as a reminder of the power of collective efforts. By aligning resources and expertise, international stakeholders can help shape a future where sports drive sustainable development and inspire the next generation of athletes and changemakers.

    The SEI Summit underscored the transformative role of partnerships in tackling global challenges. For Mahama, collaboration is key to developing Africa’s vast pool of talent and creating pathways for success both on and off the field. His participation positioned Legacy Rise Sports as a leader in leveraging sports to drive meaningful change, combining athlete development with community development. 

    Previous article
    OmniBSIC Bank Hosts Successful 6th Quarterly Health Walk to Promote Wellness
    Next article
    LINX Expands African Presence with New Interconnection Hub in PAIX Ghana
    News Ghana
    News Ghanahttps://www.newsghana.com.gh/
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Share post:

    Subscribe

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    AMA AMA -
    GENEVA, Switzerland, 25 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Gender-based violence...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    LINX Expands African Presence with New Interconnection Hub in PAIX Ghana

    News Ghana News Ghana -
    The London Internet Exchange (LINX) has announced that they...

    About us

    Ghana leading online news portal for executives in Ghana, Africa and around the World

    Address: No. 1 Ostwe Close Klannaa St, Box la 478, Accra

    Tel: +233 20 189 6055

    Email: newsghana101@gmail.com

    Menu

    The latest

    USAID Allocates US$3 Million to Support Farmers and Improve Healthcare in Northern Ghana

    Health 0
    The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International...

    UNAIDS calls for an end to violence against women and girls. No excuses

    ama 0
    GENEVA, Switzerland, 25 November 2024 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Gender-based violence...

    Microsoft 365 under attack – how to bulletproof your business against cyber threats

    Featured Articles 0
    By Allen OLAYIWOLA  Microsoft 365 has become the go-to productivity...

    Subscribe

    © 2012-2024 News Ghana All Rights Reserved.

    error: Content is protected !!
    WP Radio
    WP Radio
    OFFLINE LIVE