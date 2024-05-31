Sharaf Mahama Attains FIFA Football Agent License

Mr. Sharaf Mahama, a former professional football player and ardent sports enthusiast, has achieved a significant milestone by obtaining a licensed FIFA agent certificate.

This accreditation follows his successful completion of the rigorous examinations organized by FIFA for the accreditation and licensing of FIFA Football Agents worldwide.

This achievement elevates Mr. Mahama to the status of a licensed and official FIFA Football Agent, empowering him to scout, promote, and develop football talents both locally and internationally. Expressing his joy at passing the demanding FIFA examinations, Mr. Mahama stated, “I am delighted at this achievement as it will further my commitment to the promotion of sports, particularly football, in Ghana.”

With a longstanding involvement in football as a player and through his foundation, the Sharaf Mahama Foundation, Mr. Mahama emphasized his readiness to leverage this license to identify young football talents and connect them with global footballing opportunities. As the CEO of the Sharaf Mahama Foundation, dedicated to advancing community development through sports, health, and education in Ghana, Mr. Mahama is poised to make a meaningful impact in the field of football development.

As the son of Former President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Sharaf Mahama’s achievement underscores his dedication to contributing positively to the sporting landscape of Ghana and beyond.