Sharaf Mahama Leads Massive Health Campaign and Walk in Tamale

Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Dramani Mahama, orchestrated a monumental Health Screening and Walk event in Tamale on Saturday, June 29, 2024, drawing thousands of enthusiastic participants.

The event commenced and concluded at Jubilee Park. A vibrant procession adorned in NDC and Sharaf Mahama Foundation attire resonated through Tamale’s main streets, resonating with songs and dances to promote the ‘Healthy Hearts, Empowered Youth’ campaign.

Notable figures, including his brother Shafik Mahama, the national and regional executive of the NDC, members of parliament (MPs), parliamentary candidates (PCs), friends, and fervent party supporters, were in attendance. The event’s highlight was the comprehensive health screening services offered by the Sharaf Mahama Foundation, which included medical checks covering various aspects such as weight, height, BMI, blood pressure, pulse characterization, oximetry, and more specialized tests like fasting blood glucose and hepatitis screenings.

At Jubilee Park, the foundation’s doctors and health professionals screened 6,483 individuals, comprising 2,633 males and 3,850 females. Additionally, 122 people received immediate health insurance registration and renewal services, and more applications are pending completion.

Earlier, on Friday, June 28, 2024, the Sharaf Mahama Foundation extended its health outreach to Damango during the ‘Savannah Soccer Tournament’, providing free screenings for 1,356 people. This initiative complemented the tournament activities where Mole Nationals FC emerged victorious among competing teams such as Larbanga Pro Stars, Blue City FC, and Canteen FC. Each participating team received monetary rewards, trophies, jerseys, and footballs.

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd at Jubilee Park, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, the Special Guest of Honor, rallied supporters to maintain unity and strive for victory in securing at least 14 Parliamentary Seats and endorsing John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming December 7, 2024 elections.

Expressing gratitude, Sharaf Mahama thanked the party, supporters, and all involved in making the historic event successful. He emphasized the importance of unity and continued efforts towards achieving success in the upcoming elections, stating, “I thank you all for making this historic walk a big success. We must remain united and continue to work for victory in 2024.”