Sharaf Mahama Threatens Legal Action Over Defamatory GhanaWeb Article

Sharaf Mahama, the founder and CEO of Legacy Rise Sports, has issued a stern warning to GhanaWeb, demanding a retraction and apology following a defamatory article that falsely alleged his involvement in a confrontation with Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku.

The article, published on January 10, 2025, reported that Mahama clashed with Okraku after Ghana’s loss to Angola in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The publication further claimed Mahama had stormed the dressing room, taken pictures, and expressed his displeasure with Okraku’s handling of the team’s performance.

In a formal letter from his attorney, Richard Nunekpeku, Mahama vehemently denied the allegations, clarifying that he was not present at the match and had no such interaction with Okraku or anyone else involved.

The letter condemned the publication as both defamatory and malicious, asserting that it was intentionally fabricated to harm Mahama’s reputation.

The letter demands that GhanaWeb retract the story and issue a public apology within 24 hours. If the media outlet fails to comply, Mahama has instructed his legal team to pursue legal action, including a claim for defamation damages and the costs associated with the legal process.

Mahama, who is also the founder of the Sharaf Mahama Foundation, a non-profit organisation focused on improving education, health, and sports for underprivileged communities, expressed concern that the publication sought to tarnish his character and portray him as disrespectful and disruptive.

Mahama’s legal team emphasised that they would take all necessary steps to protect their client’s reputation and urged GhanaWeb to act swiftly to resolve the matter.

Read the full letter below

DEMAND FOR RETRACTION – GHANAWEB (1)