Sharaf Mahama to Lead Health Walk and Screening Event in Tamale

Sharaf Mahama is set to organize a major health walk and screening event for the youth in Tamale on June 29.

The event will see the participation of Northern Regional Executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Members of Parliament, Parliamentary Candidates, the National Youth Organizer, and other dignitaries. Hon. Haruna Iddrisu will attend as the Special Guest.

The event aims to attract a diverse group of young people, including students, young professionals, and community leaders. In a statement announcing the initiative, Sharaf Mahama extended an invitation to the public, emphasizing the event’s role in promoting a 24-hour economy and contributing to the development of Ghana.

“This health walk and screening are part of our efforts to drive home the message of a 24-hour economy and to build the Ghana we envision,” Mahama stated. He highlighted that the event will offer free health check-ups and screenings, and will promote community spirit and solidarity. Participants will have the opportunity to engage with local leaders, healthcare professionals, and fellow community members.

Sharaf Mahama has a strong track record of initiatives in education and sports, aimed at empowering young people. This event is expected to draw thousands from Tamale and the surrounding areas, continuing his commitment to fostering youth development.