Sharaf Mahama Urges Youth to Shape a Promising Future

On this year’s International Youth Day, which is being observed today, August 12, 2023, Sharaf Mahama, the son of former President John Dramani Mahama, has passionately urged his fellow young individuals to grasp hold of their destinies. He encourages them to actively shape their forthcoming journey while reflecting upon the road ahead.

In a social media post commemorating International Youth Day 2023, themed ‘Green Skills for Youth: Towards a Sustainable World,’ the younger Mahama emphasized the imperative for the youth to unite as drivers of transformation. He calls upon them to assume proactive roles in molding the path that lies ahead – a path promising a more favorable future for both themselves and their communities.

“Today holds significant importance for all of us, the young people spanning the globe. It marks a designated day to honor us, known as ‘International Youth Day.’ As we celebrate the accomplishments and dedications of youths worldwide, I urge you to deeply contemplate the ‘future that awaits’ us and how we can reform the prevailing pessimistic narratives about our generation.

These narratives fail to capture our relentless efforts and our character as the youth,” he conveyed.