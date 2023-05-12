“Share love” campaign spreads positivity on Ghana’s biggest music night

As Ghana’s music stars received honours and thrilled audiences at the recently held Ghana Music Awards night, Verna Mineral Water embarked on a campaign to drive positivity and sharing of love, on a night that is usually associated with negative commentary.

The campaign was anchored by food and travel blogger Zubaida; the host of drive-time on Joy FM, Lexis Bill; and a popular entertainment blogger, Zion Felix, among many others.

Many social media enthusiasts joined the platform to share their thoughts on events preceding the awards and what could be done to shed the programme in the positive limelight.

With the advent of the digital age, physical events such as the VGMA’s usually spill over into social media spaces with platforms such as Twitter, Tiktok, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Telegram groups awash with comments from viewers.

Typically these comments range from the celebrities’ fashion sense during the red carpet moments, to performances on the night and who deserved what award during the ceremony in itself.

Many celebrities have had occasion to throw away their phones in disgust or dismay over comments that people post online about them.

With this backdrop in mind, Verna chose May 6th to give expression to its brand payoff line of Drink Verna Share Love by assembling a cast of often trolled and bullied influencers to read out some of the vicious messages they have received online and encourage everyone to tone down the negativity and embrace/share love.

On the night, Verna engaged in real-time with online users on social and messaging platforms who were spreading negativity by encouraging them to ‘shun that tin and share

love’.